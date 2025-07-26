TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,514,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750,063 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters comprises approximately 0.9% of TD Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $951,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,544,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,195,000 after acquiring an additional 76,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,236,000 after acquiring an additional 560,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,720,000 after acquiring an additional 61,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $148,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

TRI opened at $203.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $218.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.41.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.69%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

