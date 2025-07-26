Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Position Raised by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 593.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,536 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 255,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 9,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.85. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $132.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

