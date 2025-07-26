TD Asset Management Inc Has $3.55 Billion Holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,515,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,466 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada makes up about 3.3% of TD Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 2.23% of Royal Bank Of Canada worth $3,549,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 13.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank Of Canada has a twelve month low of $102.89 and a twelve month high of $134.26. The company has a market cap of $186.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.61.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 13.37%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.1152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank Of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

