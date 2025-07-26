Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,950,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,114 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $277,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 108.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.5109 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.67%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

