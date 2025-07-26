TD Asset Management Inc Sells 2,035,513 Shares of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,410,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,035,513 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TELUS were worth $522,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TU. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,232,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $667,840,000 after buying an additional 9,068,181 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,219,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,662,000 after buying an additional 6,659,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,801,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,841,000 after buying an additional 903,921 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,993,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,074,000 after buying an additional 326,531 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,344,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,086,000 after buying an additional 475,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. TELUS Corporation has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.2989 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 212.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from $20.25 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

