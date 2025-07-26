TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,950,892 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 275,015 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 1.04% of Barrick Mining worth $348,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Barrick Mining by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,293,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $516,055,000 after buying an additional 19,189,830 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining during the fourth quarter worth $172,225,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Barrick Mining by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,310,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $996,802,000 after buying an additional 9,598,292 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Barrick Mining by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,815,946 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $105,692,000 after buying an additional 4,791,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in Barrick Mining during the fourth quarter worth $57,991,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE B opened at $21.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

Barrick Mining Announces Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Barrick Mining’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

