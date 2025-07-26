Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 3,978 Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its position in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 41.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $36.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

