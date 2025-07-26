Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 49,670 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,670 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,474,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,848,000 after buying an additional 765,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,347,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,338 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,256,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,341,000 after purchasing an additional 133,707 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,567,000 after purchasing an additional 58,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 552.0% in the first quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,716,000 after purchasing an additional 742,500 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

SCZ opened at $74.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $75.04. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.64 and a 200 day moving average of $66.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.



