Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys 2,839 Shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,786,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 260.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,365,000 after purchasing an additional 795,382 shares during the period. LBP AM SA bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 1st quarter valued at $23,658,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $29,050,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Birkenstock by 9,658.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 470,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,641,000 after buying an additional 465,364 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIRK opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.06. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $623.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Birkenstock’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIRK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

