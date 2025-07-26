Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 460,792 shares of company stock valued at $104,014,443. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $224.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.22. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $245.07.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

