Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 78.2% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

RGA opened at $196.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.76 and a 200-day moving average of $199.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $249.00 price target (up previously from $248.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.36.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

