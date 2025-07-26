Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $516,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Morningstar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $803,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.25, for a total transaction of $2,155,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 9,495,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,598,311.25. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 53,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,333,474 over the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MORN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morningstar

Morningstar Price Performance

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $278.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.85. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.34 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $581.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.07 million.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.