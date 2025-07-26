HB Wealth Management LLC Takes $177.71 Million Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,777,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,710,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 2.82% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCPB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,858,000 after purchasing an additional 866,519 shares in the last quarter. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,543,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $48.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.48.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

