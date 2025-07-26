Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $6.30 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises approximately 1.5% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 15,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AME. Mizuho set a $212.00 price objective on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Melius downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.30.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $179.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

