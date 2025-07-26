BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Bought by Rareview Capital LLC

Rareview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 190.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,222 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund comprises approximately 0.9% of Rareview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rareview Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at $121,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Down 0.1%

MHD opened at $11.03 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

