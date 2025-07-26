Rareview Capital LLC Sells 2,556 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Rareview Capital LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Rareview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rareview Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Accredited Investor Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 477,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period.

BTZ opened at $10.96 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

