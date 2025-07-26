Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $1.53 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.77% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPD. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 300,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after acquiring an additional 17,408 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 300,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after acquiring an additional 17,408 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,859,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,097,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 386.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 83,658 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 1.1%

RSPD opened at $56.40 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $43.47 and a 1-year high of $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

