Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBEU. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2,289.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,208,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,953,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1,095.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 63,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 58,384 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS BBEU opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.23. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $54.58 and a 1 year high of $69.69.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.