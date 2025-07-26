Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Brown Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Brown Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 8.5% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $454.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $428.91 and a 200 day moving average of $404.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $455.31.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

