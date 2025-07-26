HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,928 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $26,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 87,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,817,000 after buying an additional 27,623 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $362.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $273.60 and a fifty-two week high of $362.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.79.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

