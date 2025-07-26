Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 5,090.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067,724 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.5% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.81% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $65,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

