HB Wealth Management LLC Takes $111.13 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,009,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,133,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $125.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.43 and its 200-day moving average is $115.01. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $94.88 and a 52 week high of $125.14.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

