Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,974 Shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bitwise Ethereum ETF worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETHW. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 490,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 112,096 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 90,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 44,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,436,000.

Get Bitwise Ethereum ETF alerts:

Bitwise Ethereum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ETHW opened at $26.13 on Friday. Bitwise Ethereum ETF has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $29.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71.

Bitwise Ethereum ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Ether (ETH). It will hold Ether directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. ETHW was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Ethereum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Ethereum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.