Rareview Capital LLC Cuts Position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE)

Rareview Capital LLC lessened its holdings in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the period. Rareview Capital LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,193,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 398,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after buying an additional 84,792 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,755,000. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 147,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holcombe Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,844,000.

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DCRE opened at $51.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.71. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $53.11.

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Profile

The DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

