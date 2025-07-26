Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 198 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,750. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $142.00 price objective on Phillips 66 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $124.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average of $118.59. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.34%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

