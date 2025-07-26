Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Position Lowered by Central Securities Corp

Central Securities Corp trimmed its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.5% of Central Securities Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Central Securities Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,163,580,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $377,169,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Medtronic by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,600 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $174,329,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $139,869,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.19.
Medtronic Stock Up 0.6%
MDT stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $78.32 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.45%.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Flying Under the S&P 500 Radar
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Qualcomm’s Next Gear: A Growth Story Wall Street Might Be Missing
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Cloud Build-Out Stocks Behind the AI Infrastructure Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.