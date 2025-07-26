Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Position Lowered by Central Securities Corp

Central Securities Corp trimmed its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.5% of Central Securities Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Central Securities Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,163,580,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $377,169,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Medtronic by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,600 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $174,329,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $139,869,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.19.

MDT stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $78.32 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.45%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

