Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $47,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10,000.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 256.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.56.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 765.85%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $89,973.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,404.55. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $807,383.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,759.96. This trade represents a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,673 shares of company stock worth $20,319,408. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

