Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for approximately 3.4% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned 0.11% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $28,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $219.56 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $153.88 and a one year high of $234.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.17 and its 200-day moving average is $212.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Wall Street Zen raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Capital started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.44.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

