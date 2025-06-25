Balance Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.8% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 48,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 31,936 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 158,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $90.49 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $80.66 and a 12 month high of $94.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.06.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

