Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,010 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $38,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 69.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 22,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.69. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.