GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 304 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $559.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.