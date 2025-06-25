GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,228 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,235 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $743,681,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Comcast by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Comcast by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,327,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $87,359,000 after purchasing an additional 156,986 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,101,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,279,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argentarii LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

