Aldo J. Polak Sells 2,243 Shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stock

Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) Director Aldo J. Polak sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $80,119.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,711.12. This trade represents a 15.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Evertec Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE EVTC opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87. Evertec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Evertec alerts:

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Evertec had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 38.45%. The business had revenue of $228.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Evertec Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Evertec’s payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evertec in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Evertec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Evertec from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $39.00 price target on shares of Evertec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVTC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evertec

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 4,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Evertec by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Evertec during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Evertec by 39.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Evertec by 44.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Evertec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.