NikolAI (NIKO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57.35 Thousand

NikolAI (NIKO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One NikolAI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NikolAI has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. NikolAI has a total market cap of $525.32 thousand and $57.35 thousand worth of NikolAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,920.82 or 0.99861456 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,664.99 or 0.99622513 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NikolAI Token Profile

NikolAI’s genesis date was October 31st, 2024. NikolAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for NikolAI is nikolai.meme. NikolAI’s official Twitter account is @nikolaitoncoin.

NikolAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NikolAI (NIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the TON platform. NikolAI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of NikolAI is 0.00052515 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $56,514.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nikolai.meme.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NikolAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NikolAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NikolAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

