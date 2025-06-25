JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Position Raised by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,380 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.5% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.24% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $13,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $60.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.72.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

