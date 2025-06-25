Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 1,417 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,497,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.46. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.