Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VNQ opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

