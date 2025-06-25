Spire Wealth Management Sells 102 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,912. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.88.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $477.52 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $366.92 and a 52-week high of $531.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $464.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.23.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

