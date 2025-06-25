PMV Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

PMV Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up approximately 3.6% of PMV Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. PMV Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 2.2%

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $94.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.02. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $100.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.88.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.