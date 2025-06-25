Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20,603 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 119.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $93.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.67. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.55 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

