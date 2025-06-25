Mattern Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFSV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of DFSV opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

