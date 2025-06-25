HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $203.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.18.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

