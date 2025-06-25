Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 306,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,293,000. Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 167,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 132,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 973,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,872,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

