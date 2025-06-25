Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.39.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $93.60. The stock has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

