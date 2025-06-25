Cvfg LLC Takes $302,000 Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Cvfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 63,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,448,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGDV opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.10. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.