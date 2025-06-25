FFG Partners LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

FFG Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of FFG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FFG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 309.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 141,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 119,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 27,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

