Timonier Family Office LTD. Buys 63,569 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Timonier Family Office LTD. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,569 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 13.2% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Timonier Family Office LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $29,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,877,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,265,000 after acquiring an additional 911,610 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,468,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,106,000 after acquiring an additional 79,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,159,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,556,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,028,000 after purchasing an additional 188,031 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

DFUV opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $44.61.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

