Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Sold by Timonier Family Office LTD.

Timonier Family Office LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Timonier Family Office LTD. owned about 0.19% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,928,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 469,893 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 468,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,373,000 after purchasing an additional 214,093 shares during the period. Vestment Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,839,000. Entrewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,830,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 406,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,436,000 after purchasing an additional 126,336 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.24 and a 12-month high of $48.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

