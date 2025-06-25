Arlington Partners LLC Sells 126 Shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Arlington Partners LLC cut its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,920.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 505.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, June 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.94.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,887,101.60. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 2.7%

EFX opened at $262.09 on Wednesday. Equifax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.98 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.