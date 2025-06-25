Critical Analysis: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) & Volkswagen (OTC:VWAGY)

Profitability

This table compares Volkswagen and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volkswagen 3.77% 6.35% 1.96% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric -59,289.57% -118.78% -45.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Volkswagen and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volkswagen $348.78 billion 0.15 $17.97 billion $1.99 5.32 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric $537,000.00 187.45 -$431.74 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Volkswagen has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 4.8, meaning that its stock price is 380% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Volkswagen beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volkswagen

(Get Free Report)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells trucks and buses; and offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment offers large-bore diesel engines, turbomachinery, special gear units, and propulsion components. The Financial Services segment provides dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. The company also offers motorcycles. It provides its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, ÂKODA, SEAT, Bentley, Porsche, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania, MAN, Lamborghini, Ducati, and Bugatti brands. Volkswagen AG was incorporated in 1937 and is based in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen AG operates as a subsidiary of Porsche Automobil Holding SE.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.